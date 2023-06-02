×
Judiciary Chair Jordan Warns of Bias in Mar-a-Lago Probe

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 04:22 PM EDT

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sounded the alarm Friday about the Department of Justice's credibility in investigating the Mar-a-Lago files.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Ohio Republican said special counsel John Durham's report on the "failings" of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has called the current DOJ probe into question.

The department is investigating a trove of classified documents and sensitive correspondence discovered at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The special counsel's report serves as a stark reminder of the need for more accountability and reforms within the FBI," Jordan insisted, noting the agency's "documented political bias" against conservatives.

"Accordingly, as Congress conducts oversight to inform these legislative reforms, we write to ensure the Justice Department acts to preserve the integrity and impartiality of ongoing investigations from the FBI's politicized bureaucracy," he added.

Jordan then asked Garland to reveal whether special counsel John L. Smith, who is overseeing the Mar-a-Lago investigation, "relies on any information or material gathered exclusively by the FBI prior to the special counsel's appointment."

The chairman expects an explanation about those matters by June 15.

He is also seeking to arrange a briefing with the committee about issues related to Durham's report, including any new measures "implemented to address the misconduct described" by the special counsel.

It comes as President Joe Biden also undergoes a separate DOJ investigation into classified files found at his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, and his previous office at the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center.

