House Chair Jordan Probes NY Prosecutor in Trump Case

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, signed a Friday letter asking to speak with one of the leading prosecutors within the Manhattan district attorney's office.

In the letter, Jordan asked attorney Matthew Colangelo to provide his correspondence with the office before he joined the probe of former President Donald Trump's alleged hush-money payment.

"Given your history of working for law-enforcement entities that are pursuing President Trump and the public reporting surrounding your decision to work for the New York County District Attorney's Office, we request your cooperation with our oversight in your personal capacity," Jordan wrote.

The congressman noted that Colangelo previously served in senior positions at the Department of Justice and the New York attorney general's office and asked him to provide any files detailing the DA office's motivation for hiring.

His move comes one day after New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Jordan of "interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court" for subpoenaing ex-DA office member Mark F. Pomerantz.

Pomerantz had written earlier this year in his book "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" that he clashed with Bragg over his reluctance to pursue charges against the former president.

"The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation," Bragg wrote on Twitter.

"Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law," he added.