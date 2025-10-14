Rep. Jordan Sends Letter Demanding Jack Smith Testify on 'Weaponized' DOJ

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has demanded that Jack Smith testify before Congress, accusing the former special counsel of leading a politically motivated crusade against President Donald Trump.

In a fiery letter released Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee — sent by Jordan to Smith, his lawyer, and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. — Jordan said Smith's team "undermined the integrity of the criminal justice system" through abusive tactics and partisan prosecutions.

He said Smith bears full responsibility for "constitutional abuses" carried out under his watch.

Jordan's letter details a list of alleged misconduct.

Smith's prosecutors, he said, tried to silence Trump, raided his home without cause, pressured defense attorneys with promises of political favors, and manipulated key evidence.

"These actions violated the core duty of prosecutors — to do justice," Jordan wrote.

"Your team weaponized federal law enforcement to pursue a political agenda."

The committee uncovered new documents showing the FBI surveilled Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., before seizing his phone, with prosecutors later assigned to Smith's office involved in the operation.

Even more alarming, Jordan said, Smith's team requested and obtained private phone records for at least eight senators and one representative during an investigation code-named Arctic Frost.

"These records show your office ran politically motivated investigations," Jordan charged.

Jordan said several of Smith's deputies refused to cooperate with the committee's probe.

Thomas Windom, a senior assistant special counsel, invoked the Fifth Amendment roughly 70 times, dodging questions about whether members of Congress were swept up in Smith's investigations.

Jay Bratt, Smith's former counselor, took the Fifth about 75 times.

He wouldn't answer whether the Trump documents probe was meant to sway the 2024 election or whether the Mar-a-Lago raid was aimed at gathering political intel.

"Their silence speaks volumes," Jordan said.

Jordan noted that even the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility has opened an inquiry into Smith's conduct. That internal watchdog confirmed its investigation in November 2024.

"As Special Counsel, you are responsible for the misconduct and abuses of your office," Jordan wrote. "You ignored our previous requests for information. Now we expect answers."

The committee hasn't announced a hearing date but says Smith's testimony is essential to expose what Jordan calls the [Joe Biden-Kamala Harris] administration's weaponization of justice.