Rep. Jordan Compels Interviews With Former DOJ Leaders

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:28 PM EDT

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has moved his House Judiciary Committee investigation into the weaponization of the Department of Justice into a new chapter.

The Ohio Republican has demanded interviews with several DOJ leaders from the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Perhaps most notable, The Hill reports, is the interview request sent to former special counsel David Weiss. Jordan wants to ask him more questions about his work investigating Biden's son Hunter. Weiss previously interviewed with the committee on the Hunter Biden case review.

The Hill reports that other interview demands were delivered to two other former top federal prosecutors, J.P. Cooney and Thomas Windom. Jordan, The Hill writes, previously described the two as involved in the political persecution of President Donald Trump while they worked on an investigative team led by then-special counsel Jack Smith.

Reacting to a critical July 2024 Supreme Court ruling blocking federal prosecution of Trump, Jordan said, "Hyperpartisan prosecutors like Jack Smith cannot weaponize the rule of law to go after the Administration's chief political rival, and we hope that the Left will stop its attacks on President Trump and uphold democratic norms."

The Hill reports that Smith is not among those who received the latest interview requests. A schedule for the new interviews in the DOJ review by Jordan's House committee has not been released.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:28 PM
