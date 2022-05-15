×
Tags: Jim Jordan | FBI | parent protesters | Education | Justice Department

Rep. Jordan Slams FBI for Parent Protesters Probe

While standing, Rep. Jim Jordan points at the sky with one hand and holds paper with the other.

Rep. Jim Jordan (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Sunday, 15 May 2022 03:37 PM

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Sunday slammed the FBI investigations of parents who protested education policies as "scary stuff."

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Jordan said it appeared the Department of Justice misled the House on the matter.

GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, revealing the investigations after they were disclosed to legislators by whistleblowers, the Washington Examiner reported.

"The e-mail that went out to FBI agents all across the country, that process was used to go after moms and dads in more than two dozen cases," Jordan said.

"He said he wouldn't use the counterterrorism measures of the government to go after parents, but it looks exactly like what they did. And God bless these whistleblowers who came forward."

According to Jordan, in one case, authorities went after a mom who was in the group Moms for Liberty, who owned a firearm. Jordan said, "You're allowed under our Constitution."

"The person who reported her said those were the reasons that she reported this person, and the FBI investigated," Jordan said. "So this is scary stuff."

"One other thing," he said. "Think how quick, think of the speed and the intensity with which the FBI and Justice Department did this. The school board association sends a letter on Sept. 29. Five days later, the attorney general sends a memorandum setting up this snitch line. And 16 days after that, the FBI sends out the e-mail establishing this threat tag label. That all happened in 22 days."

"I have never seen — I don't know if anyone's ever seen the federal government move that quickly on anything but, boy, when it comes to chilling speech and going after moms and dads, they operated at record speed," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Sunday, 15 May 2022 03:37 PM
