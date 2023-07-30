Dem Rep. Himes: Bring on Inquiry, 'Let's Let the Truth Out'

A rare Democrat has broken from the party's staunch defenses of President Joe Biden against an impeachment inquiry, saying bring it on under the belief the facts would ultimately be exonerating.

"If the president of the United States committed the kind of offenses in the Republican fever dreams they're saying he committed without any evidence, I will also be in front of the cameras saying that the president should be held accountable," Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., told MSNBC on Friday. "But at this point, there is zero, zero evidence that Joe Biden is guilty of anything.

"I generally come down on the side of, Let's let the truth out. In other words, if there is the possibility of wrongdoing of any president, let's let the truth out.

"Again, that is something you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the Trump administration, but let's let the truth out."

Himes also boldly said Hunter Biden committed crimes and should be "prosecuted" and held "accountable."

"Now, to the question about impeachment, there is today zero evidence, zero evidence that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, knew about what his son was doing," Himes said. "If, if he did know about it, if he participated in that, then that is a very different conversation."

Himes is ready to bring on an impeachment inquiry because he believes the facts will fall on Biden's side.

"And, why am I confident that we should let the truth out? It's that every single conspiracy theory — whether it's that the president helped his son in Ukraine, Burisma, turns out not to be true," Himes told MSNBC.

"Generally, fine, let's get the facts, because the facts inevitably shut down the conspiracy theories of people like Jim Jordan."

Himes claimed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is only calling for an impeachment inquiry because he "cannot afford to alienate his MAGA extremists" and has a job to do on "pacifying his most extreme element."

Related Stories: