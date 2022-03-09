Rep. Jim Banks Hits Biden Over Oil Imports

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Wednesday claimed that his new bill would prevent President Joe Biden from trying to "negotiate with terrorists to get oil to bring to the United States when we could be producing it right here at home instead."

Banks told Fox Business that Biden "finally did the right thing, and he banned Russian oil imports but at the same time he's trading one for a couple of other bad guys."

The Indiana Republican was referring to reports that Biden's administration is negotiating with the governments of Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran about importing oil following his ban on Russian oil.

"He's begging Venezuela … to give us more oil, and he's gone to the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world — Iran — and he's trying to push through a new Iran nuclear deal, which is disastrous for a lot of other reasons, to leverage more oil from a state sponsor of terrorism," Banks said.

"Now it seems that Joe Biden is hell-bent on making the same mistake that Barack Obama did, and part of this deal is to give Iran a hundred billion dollars, and would actually reward them for bad activities rather than punishing them, and at the same time, you have Russia who recognizes this is another opportunity for them to weaken America and to build up one of our adversaries in Iran," Banks said. "It doesn't make any sense. There's no good explanation for it. It just goes to show that Joe Biden is a disastrous commander in chief and president, and this is another foolish move on his part."