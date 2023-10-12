Jim Banks Says GOP Should Elect Jim Jordan Speaker

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said House Republicans should rally around House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for speaker.

Banks released a statement Thursday night supporting Jordan shortly after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., removed his name from the running.

"I voted for Jim Jordan in the conference election yesterday and I remain committed to doing everything I can to help elect him the next Speaker of the House. He is a conservative fighter and a leader who can unite our party," Banks said in a statement. "Republicans have a lot of work to do and if Jim Jordan is in the Speaker's chair we will get it done."

Scalise withdrew after failing to generate the floor votes needed to win the gavel. He was nominated by the conference Wednesday.