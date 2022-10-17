Jill Biden to Newsmax: Americans 'Can't Imagine' Ukraine's Horrors of War

The horrors of war in Ukraine have hit close to home for first lady Jill Biden as a mother and a statesperson, but she told Newsmax in an exclusive interview that aired Monday night, America is so fortunate to not have to live those horrors.

"We can't imagine this kind of horror in our country," Biden told host Nancy Brinker of "Conversations With Nancy Brinker" in the interview that aired on "Prime News."

"We have to fight for our democracy, absolutely."

Jill Biden told a story of a Ukrainian woman – on her U.S. visit to a Ukraine war shelter – telling how, when she came out after days of not eating to get bread, she witnessed Russian soldiers slaughtering everyone waiting in the line for bread.

Retelling that story to Newsmax nearly brought the first lady to tears, as did her recalling of her recent meeting with Ukraine's first lady.

"It was devastating when I met with Olena Zelenska: Her demeanor, I think everything was weighing on her shoulders," Jill Biden said, adding Olena Zelenskyy stressed through an interpreter, "The people of my country need mental health."

The horrors of war witnessed in Ukraine are difficult to comprehend for adults in their country, but Jill Biden stressed the children are scarred for life, too.

"She said the children have seen such horrible things happen: Their schools bombed, their homes bombed, living in shelters," Jill Biden lamented.

As first lady, Jill Biden is closely working on her Joining Forces initiative, which addresses employment of military spouses, housing, and child care in America – God forbid, America needs to call on its soldiers for war again – she told Brinker.

"Only 1% of Americans serve in our military and we think, 'Oh, we're not at war, we don't have to worry about them, or think about them,' but, remember, they are getting ready," Jill Biden said. "They have to be ready for anything."