Jill Biden to Campaign in Virginia on Friday for McAuliffe

First lady Jill Biden plans to campaign for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Friday.

The announcement comes as polls show McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin as neck and neck with under a month to Election Day.

A recent poll conducted by Emerson College and Nexstar Media Group showed the race virtually tied, with McAuliffe receiving 49% support compared with Youngkin's 48%. One percent responded that they would vote for someone else, while 2% remain undecided.

The Cook Political Report also recently changed its outlook on the race from ''lean Democratic'' to ''toss-up.''

Even though it is an off-year for elections in most states, Virginia holds its statewide elections in odd-numbered years. The gubernatorial race is the first major election being held since Joe Biden entered the Oval Office and a possible harbinger for next year's midterm elections.