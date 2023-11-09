Jill Stein Announces 2024 Green Party Presidential Bid

Jill Stein, the former Green Party presidential nominee, has officially declared her candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, seeking the Green Party's nomination once again.

Stein, a physician, had previously run as the Green Party's candidate in 2016, facing off against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, reported The Hill.

Stein announced on Thursday, unveiling her intention to launch a new campaign to revive what she called a faltering democracy. Her decision to enter the race was teased on social media, and an official campaign kickoff is scheduled for later this month.

"Our democracy is on life support," Stein remarked on the social media platform X, setting the stage for her campaign launch call on Nov. 21. She emphasized the need for diverse choices on the ballot, arguing that a lack of electoral options undermines the essence of democracy.

"It's time to revive the promise of democracy," she said.

Stein's platform centers on providing an alternative to the established two-party system. She intends to place a pro-worker, anti-war, and climate emergency agenda at the forefront of the 2024 election.

The announcement of Stein's candidacy has revived memories of her 2016 campaign, which drew significant criticism from Democrats who accused her of siphoning votes away from Hillary Clinton in crucial swing states, such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Clinton's supporters alleged that Stein acted as a spoiler in that election.

Early polling data for the upcoming election suggests that these three states will again be pivotal battlegrounds in 2024, with both President Joe Biden and Trump polling closely. This situation raises the possibility of a similar electoral dynamic next November.

In 2016, Democrats sought an explanation from Stein for attending a 2015 Moscow gala hosted by the Russian state-owned broadcaster "RT." This event also involved Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who was said to have received an undisclosed $45,000 payment from RT, reported Politico.

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, then the House Intelligence Committee's ranking member investigating Russia's alleged election interference, expressed the need to scrutinize Russian attempts to influence U.S. elections, including Stein's attendance at the RT function.

"There have been public reports, I think, that Jill Stein was also in Russia attending the RT function, so we're going to need to look at any efforts the Russians made through whatever means to influence our elections," he said.

At that time, Stein stated that she, her campaign, and the Green Party did not know about receiving money from Russian entities, denying any ties to the Russian government.

Stein's new campaign focuses on a progressive platform, including support for a Green New Deal, an ambitious environmental reform plan favored by climate activists.

The 73-year-old physician and environmental advocate joins a growing number of outsiders vying for the presidency.