Lesion Removed From Jill Biden's Eyelid Was Non-cancerous

Lesion Removed From Jill Biden's Eyelid Was Non-cancerous
(AP)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 09:10 PM EST

A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O'Conner said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," O'Connor wrote. "She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


