Poll: First Lady Jill Biden's Approval Rating Drops 24 Points in One Year

Like her husband, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden saw her favorability rating drop in the last year — by 24 percentage points, according to a new poll released Monday.

The poll tracked Jill Biden in 2020, 2021 and 2022, receiving favorability ratings of 46%, 58% and 34%, respectively, in polls those years.

The numbers track with those of her husband, who has also seen his approval rating drop from 59% when he took office in January 2021 to 36% in the most recent CNN/SSRS poll, released Monday.

The survey was conducted June 13-July 13 with 1,459 respondents and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, according to SSRS, the research firm conducting the poll.

According to the poll, 62% of those surveyed do not feel the president is doing a good job as president, while 38% approve of his performance in office, compared with a high of 53% approving of his performance in April 2021, and 43% disapproving.

Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed disapprove of the way he is handling the economy, with 74% specifically disapproving of his handling of inflation.

Just 39% think he is doing a good job handling the immigration situation while record numbers of migrants cross the southern border illegally each month, but his handling of the crisis in Ukraine garners an approval rating of 46% and a disapproval rating of 52%, according to the poll.

With the crises facing the nation appear to explain the drop in the numbers for the president, Jill Biden's slide is likely to come from recent gaffes, including comparing Hispanic voters to ''unique breakfast tacos'' in a speech last week in San Antonio.

''The diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength,'' Jill Biden said on July 11 at the annual conference of the Hispanic advocacy organization UnidosUS.

She apologized for the remark in a tweet from her spokesperson, Michael La Rosa, on Tuesday.

''The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,'' the tweet said.

The comment, however, drew a backlash from Hispanics and conservatives alike.

The comment shows ''a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,'' the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement to the Texas Tribune. ''We are not tacos.''

Republican National Committee spokesperson Macarena Martinez said in a statement that the remark reduced Hispanics to ''stereotypes.''

''While the Democrat Party concerns itself with utilizing unpopular terms and reducing Hispanics to stereotypes, the GOP will continue to make inroads with the Hispanic community across the state,'' she said in a statement to the Tribune.