Jill Biden Says Hunter Biden Is 'Innocent,' Wrongly Pursued

First lady Jill Biden believes Hunter Biden is wrongfully pursued and is "innocent."

"Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter," Jill Biden told NBC in an interview conducted Wednesday from her East Wing office and released Friday. "They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward."

Jill Biden's comments mirror what former President Donald Trump repeatedly says about investigations going after him, which he calls an endless "witch hunt."

Allegations against Hunter Biden include unethical overseas business dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China – all three now embroiled in turmoil during the Biden administration. Also, Hunter Biden is an admitted crack and sex addict. And reports allege he lied on a gun application, responding no when asked if he was a habitual drug user.

Jill Biden, 71, who conducted an interview with Newsmax this past week on efforts to address cancer in America, says her husband of 45 years "understands government better than anybody else," suggesting President Joe Biden will run again in 2024, despite Republican vows of oversight investigations into the Biden family.

A 2024 Biden reelection campaign "is something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support," a senior adviser told NBC News this week.

NBC News reports the first lady has a large influence on her husband, the White House, and even policy and administration moves.

"I don't think he makes any decision of consequence without speaking to her and having her view," longtime Biden confidant Ted Kaufman, a former senator from Biden's home state of Delaware, told NBC News.

For now, Jill Biden is on the campaign trail even more than her husband is.

"I'm trying to elect Democrats," she told NBC News. "We've got to keep the majority. We've got to do it."