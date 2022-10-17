Jill Biden to Newsmax: 'People Just Need to Get Rid of a Lot of Their Anger'

Political vitriol can take a toll on anyone in America and first lady Jill Biden suggested that includes those privileged to live and work in the White House, she told Newsmax in an exclusive interview that aired Monday night.

"Joe and I always say, it has been our honor to be elected president and first lady," Jill Biden told host Nancy Brinker of "Conversations With Nancy Brinker" in the interview that aired on "Prime News."

"It really has been amazing to hear American stories, everyone's story, and to realize we really are held together in America by our values as Americans, and that's what I think makes this country so great."

Jill Biden admitted the age of social media has given Americans of all political differences more awareness, adding to Brinker, "I wouldn't call it interesting."

"I don't know," Jill Biden continued, when asked how she is dealing with political "negativity." "I guess you learn to take it in your stride. You have to. You can't be affected by the negativity of a lot it. People just need to get rid of a lot of their anger.

"As I always say, 'come together.' It's all about kindness."

Kindness is the answer to division and differences of opinion, Jill Biden concluded.

"Even if somebody doesn't agree with you, if you can just talk to them civilly and hear their point of view – maybe you'll never agree – but just acts of kindness toward your fellow Americans," she said.

Jill Biden and her longtime friend Brinker shared laughs when the issue of dealing with the pressures and vitriol of the White House arose in their 20-minute sit-down.

Jill Biden declined to further address how to address divisiveness, but she noted she does love her time in the White House, including those who work there and come to visit.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful home, and I think the people that work there are so amazing," she said.

Brinker, who is a breast cancer survivor and the famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, is also a founder of the Promise Fund of Florida, which seeks to reduce breast and cervical cancer by prevention, testing, and early treatment.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy emphasized how the network special has little to do with politics, but everything that drives the human spirit.

"There are things Americans disagree with, but fighting cancer is one thing that unites Americans; and we're honored to have Dr. Biden talk of her efforts and President Biden's to combat this deadly condition," Ruddy said.