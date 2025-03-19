JFK's Grandson Blasts Release of Grandfather's Documents

Late President John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, angrily responded to the release of 80,000 documents surrounding his grandfather's assassination, tearing into President Donald Trump for releasing the documents and CNN for reporting the news.

Schlossberg, 32, who also challenged podcaster Joe Rogan to allow him to come onto his program, posted a video ​​on X on Tuesday after the release, commenting, sometimes profanely, as CNN played on a television set behind him, the New York Post reported.

"You're better than this," he said. "This is so f**king stupid. There's so much actual news going on. Why are you covering this.

"At least report that something happened. I love you, Harry Enten, you're really smart. Why are you guys covering this? I love you, Erin Burnett, you're really smart, why are you covering this?"

In other posts, Schlossberg, the son of JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy, a former U.S. ambassador, followed up with several other posts on X, berating the media, Trump, and the files themselves.

"WHAT THE JFK FILES SAY ABOUT ME IS NOT TRUE," he wrote in one post. "IM STRAIGHT."

While raging against the Trump administration, he claimed nobody in his family was given a "heads up" about the release of the documents, even though in January, he blasted Trump for his plans to release the remaining documents.

"Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he's not here to punch back," he wrote on X at the time. "There's nothing heroic about it."

But he said Tuesday's release came as "A total surprise, and not a shocker!! But @RobertKennedyJr definitely knew."

In other comments about Trump, Schlossberg said on X: "President Trump is obsessed with my grandfather — but not in his life or what he achieved in it. No, just like @robertfkennedyjr @realdonaldtrump is only interested in JFK's carcass."

He added: "JFK drafted the Civil Rights Act — Trump made DEI illegal. JFK stared down Russia and did not blink — Trump is Russia's closest ally. JFK sent a man to the moon — Trump gave Elon the keys to Air Force One. JFK created USAID — Trump eliminated it."

Meanwhile, Schlossberg challenged Rogan, who has often said he is skeptical about the narrative surrounding the Kennedy assassination, Newsweek reported.

"Hey Joe Rogan what's up you short [censored]," Schlossberg posted on Instagram. "You gonna go through all the JFK assassination files tomorrow with your little b*tch buddy Bobby? You better after you spread all those lies? You're not gonna go make sure that they're true? How's the weather down there?"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now Secretary of Health and Human Services, appeared on Rogan's podcast in 2023 to talk about his uncle's assassination. He and Schlossberg are cousins.

Rogan also discussed the JFK files during an interview with Trump in October 2024, during the past election.