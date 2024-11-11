WATCH TV LIVE

Republican Jewish Coalition Applauds Stefanik as UN Ambassador

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 12:13 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, a move celebrated by the Republican Jewish Coalition.

"We are confident that Chairwoman Stefanik will swiftly bring much-needed reforms at the United Nations, defend the US and our ally Israel in the international arena, and be a strong voice against dictatorships and terrorists," Republican Jewish Coalition National Chair Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement.

"She proved, in the House of Representatives, there is no one better to combat the rot of antisemitism, hold Iran accountable, and help restore American leadership on the world stage with peace through strength than Elise Stefanik."

Stefanik, a vocal supporter of Trump’s, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and previously accused the U.N. of antisemitism for its criticism of Israel’s prosecution of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


