Jessica Stern to Be Named Special Envoy for LGBTQ+ Rights

Jessica Stern is set to be the new U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQ+ Persons.

President Joe Biden will make it official later today and Stern, the Executive Director of OutRight Action International, an organization that promotes human rights for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. and abroad, will meet with him at the White House for a statement commemorating Pride Month, according to a Thursday CNN report.

Stern is the second individual in this role. The first, Randy Berry, served in the role from 2015 until 2017. The position was left vacant by former President Donald Trump. Berry is now an ambassador to Nepal, according to CNN.

"The Special Envoy will play a vital role in leading implementation of the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQ+ Persons Around the World. At a time when the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons are increasingly threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will bring together like-minded governments, civil society organizations, corporations and international organizations to uphold dignity and equality for all," according to a statement issued by the White House.

As Executive Director of OutRight Action, Stern advocated for the legal registration of LGBTQ+ organizations internationally and worked to secure the mandate of the United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. She worked to expand the UN General Assembly resolution to include gender identity and co-founded the UN LGBTQ+ Core Group.

Stern is based in New York and is a member of the LGBTQ+ Reference Group of UNWomen, the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. She teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

Biden is the first president to acknowledge the International Transgender Day of Visibility. In January, Biden issued an executive order to extend existing federal non-discrimination protections to LGBTQ+ individuals. The order directed all federal agencies to implement the Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 decision in Boston v. Clayton County, Georgia which established that LGBTQ+ people are protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

This order directed any federal agency with protections against discrimination based on sex to interpret those statutes to also protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said "the most substantive, wide-ranging executive order concerning sexual orientation and gender identity ever issued by a U.S. president," NBC reported.