Dem Rep. Nadler — and Pelosi — Seen Violating House Mask Mandate

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sought to empower the Capitol Police to arrest House members who are not abiding by mask mandates, a number people around Congress are noting the hypocrisy.

Democrats are being photographed not wearing a face mask, including House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Mike Berg, deputy communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted:

"Looks like it's time to arrest Jerry Nadler."

Republicans were criticized for their flaunting of violating mask mandates to much liberal media fanfare, but Republicans note their are many top Democrat leaders doing the same without much blowback.

Even Pelosi took her mask off for a photo op, breaking her own rule.

The Capitol Police are under Pelosi's umbrella, and they were taunted by myriad Republicans who denounced the bold abuse of power in threatening to arrest members of the House who did not abide by Pelosi's mask mandate.

The Capitol Police later Thursday was forced to send a statement saying "it should never come to an arrest," writing the mask mandate is more a safety recommendation.

The U.S. Capitol Police tweeted a statement:

"Regarding the House mask rule, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rule will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises. The department's requirement for officers to wear masks is for their health and safety."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Massie rebuked Pelosi for "being behind this" and using the "Capitol Police as her muscle behind this" in a tweeted video of remarks.

Massie also tweeted:

"This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don't have this authority."

"She needs to start acting like a representative of the people of the United States of America, instead of like a dictator and a hypocrite," Massie said in the video, noting Pelosi was not wearing a mask in the House on Thursday.

"She is a hypocrite and a tyrant and this needs to stop, and we are fighting her today," he concluded.