Tags: jerry nadler | liam elkind | new york | congress | house | 2026 elections

26-Year-Old Challenges N.Y. Dem Rep. Nadler

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 01:30 PM EDT

Liam Elkind, a 26-year-old founder of a New York City nonprofit is launching a primary challenge against Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Elkind told Punchbowl News the 78-year-old Nadler is out of touch with the current political climate.

"If Democrats continue to be the party of strongly worded letters, we're going to continue to lose," Elkind said. "We have one shot left to get our country back, or we could become a permanent minority party."

Elkind's launch video highlights the Democrats' gerontocracy issue, noting all the Democrats who have died in office and later shows footage of Nadler falling asleep at hearings.

"Today, I'm respectfully asking my Congressman Jerry Nadler to consider retiring," Elkind said. "I appreciate his 50 years in his office. I grew up voting for him. We need new leaders to meet this moment."

Elkind pointed out when Nadler was first elected to public office, in the New York State Assembly, Gerald Ford was president.

"When he was first elected, rent was 500 bucks," Elkind told Punchbowl. "My mother was 9 years old, and the latest technology was a floppy disk. Now, rent is almost $5,000 for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, and we've lost to [President] Donald Trump twice."

Nadler, who was recently ousted as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, dismissed Elkind's challenge.

"Congressman Nadler will put his over 30-year record of accomplishments against anyone, including someone who appears to have no record of accomplishment to speak of," said Robert Gottheim, Nadler's chief of staff, to Punchbowl.

Politics
2025-30-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 01:30 PM
