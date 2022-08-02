×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jerry moran | kansas | gop | senate | primary | donald trump | endorsement

Trump-Endorsed Sen. Jerry Moran Wins Kansas GOP Primary

jerry moran listens during a senate committee hearing
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. (Tom Williams/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:45 PM EDT

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Kansas primary election Tuesday night.

Moran was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who carried a 137-10 record (93%) among his 2022 midterm primary endorsements coming into the night.

Moran held more than 77% of the vote over Joan Farr when the race was called by Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax's election results partner.

Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., also Trump-endorsed but running unopposed, advanced to the November general midterm election in District 2. Kansas has four districts, but only Mann received Trump's official endorsement.

Rep. Amanda Adkins, R-Kan., won the primary in District 3, having faced opposition from John McCaughrean.

Also winning Tuesday night in Kansas, running unopposed:

  • Rep. Jacob LaTurner, R-Kan., District 2.
  • Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., in District 4.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Kansas primary election Tuesday night.
jerry moran, kansas, gop, senate, primary, donald trump, endorsement
132
2022-45-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved