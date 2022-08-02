Trump-Endorsed Sen. Jerry Moran Wins Kansas GOP Primary

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Kansas primary election Tuesday night.

Moran was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who carried a 137-10 record (93%) among his 2022 midterm primary endorsements coming into the night.

Moran held more than 77% of the vote over Joan Farr when the race was called by Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax's election results partner.

Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., also Trump-endorsed but running unopposed, advanced to the November general midterm election in District 2. Kansas has four districts, but only Mann received Trump's official endorsement.

Rep. Amanda Adkins, R-Kan., won the primary in District 3, having faced opposition from John McCaughrean.

Also winning Tuesday night in Kansas, running unopposed: