Newsom's Wife: Christians Hold Back Abortion Agenda

A resurfaced video from 2022 shows Jennifer Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, blaming conservatives and evangelical Christians for holding back efforts to protect abortion access.

The video, posted March 18 on X, showed Jennifer Newsom being interviewed by then-KTTV anchor Elex Michaelson, Blaze Media reported Monday.

It has gained attention as Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has emerged as a potential contender for his party's 2028 presidential nomination.

The clip had more than 1.5 million views as of Monday night.

"They're living in this silo, this evangelical, conservative silo that, ultimately, is just pulling us back as a country to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be, and we're not going to be," she said. "Because honestly, young women and fathers of daughters are awake now, and they're woke, and they're not going to let us go back."

She added that she has "so much hope because of that, and obviously California has a huge responsibility to lead."

The California Constitution protects abortion access, and abortions are generally banned after fetal viability, typically around 24 to 26 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group.

State Medicaid funds cover abortions, and private health insurance is required to do the same.

Since the Supreme Court ended the federal right to an abortion in June 2022, several Republican-led states have created new abortion restrictions and bans, and many began enforcing laws already on the books.

Thirteen states have total abortion bans, according to Guttmacher, and 28 have abortion bans based on gestational duration.

Jennifer Newsom argued that "pro-life" does not mean life begins at conception, a central belief of the anti-abortion movement, and said she was encouraged by what she sees as efforts by progressives to redefine the term.

"I appreciate that so many people, so many progressives, are leaning into redefining what pro-life is really about, and that's what we're doing in California," she said, according to Blaze Media. "You know, pro-life is about prenatal care and universal preschool and universal after-school and universal health care and taking care of foster kids and feeding, you know, universal meals and child care. Like, that's pro-life. It's not conception."

Jennifer Newsom also made headlines recently when she scolded reporters for ignoring her abortion-rights event and asking unrelated questions.

"We just find it incredulous [sic] that we have Planned Parenthood here, and women are 51% of the population," she said, Blaze Media reported. "And the majority of the questions — all of these questions — have really been about other issues. ... You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don't seem to care."