Ex-Trump Lawyer: Pence Won't Have Conservative Support Because of Vaccine Stance

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, says former Vice President Mike Pence is toast with conservatives because of his support of COVID-19 vaccines.

Pence on Monday lauded the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, an action that allows its marketing in the United States and, officials hope, will spur more people to trust the drug and get inoculated.

"Big news," he declared, praising "the historic Operation Warp Speed under the Trump-Pence Administration" that gave access to "three safe and effective vaccines in record time."

Ellis ignored Pence’s praise of the Trump administration’s kick-off of the race for a vaccine to contain the pandemic and cast his remarks in a different light, tweeting that Pence's celebration of the FDA approval was "basically an endorsement of mandates," adding the "endorsement" was the reason "no conservative will vote for Pence ever again."

Pence, who led the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Trump administration, earlier this month urged young conservatives to get inoculated, Newsweek reported.

The former vice president, who has been vaccinated along with his family, told those at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, held Aug. 2-7, that anyone who's unsure about the vaccine should talk to their doctor and "get the very best advice you can,” Newsweek reported.

Despite the Trump administration spearheading the development of the vaccine and championing its success, polls have shown Republicans are more vaccine hesitant than Democrats.

Trump, who has been vaccinated, reportedly tried to encourage his supporters to get the shot at a rally in Alabama on Saturday, telling the crowd that while he "believes totally in your freedoms," he also recommended people get vaccinated by saying "it's good. Take the vaccine."

His comments were met with some boos, NBC News reported, to which Trump responded: "That's all right. You've got your freedom."

However, he reiterated that he got vaccinated and that the vaccine "is working."