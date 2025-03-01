MAGA Fury at Epstein File Flub, Tate Brothers' Return

The Tate brothers' return to the U.S. and the botched release of the Epstein files has caused chaos amid the MAGA faithful, reports Axios.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are charged with human trafficking in Romania, returned to the U.S. Friday after authorities lifted travel restrictions on the siblings, who have millions of online followers.

One day earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi released government documents related to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. But the first wave of files posted on the Justice Department website have largely been circulating in the public domain for years and didn't include any new bombshells about the sex trafficking case that has been a favorite subject of conspiracy theorists.

"If I'm gonna be fair these questions needs to be asked today. Why is the release of the Epstein list always a s*** show?" tweeted Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee posted a false link on X purporting to hold the "Epstein files” only for users to find themselves "Rickrolled" with Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video.

Several Republicans were angered over the release of the Tate brothers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the pair were not welcome in his state.

"That these moral monsters have been welcomed to our shores with open arms is appalling and shameful," added conservative columnist Josh Hammer in a Newsweek piece shared on X by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

"What's the point of booting out illegals and criminals while somehow becoming a safe haven for the Tate brothers?" asked Portnoy.