DOJ Wants Recipients of Money Sent by Epstein Kept Secret

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to keep secret the names of two of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, citing privacy concerns, reported NBC News.

The pair received a combined $350,000 from Epstein in 2018, days after the Miami Herald began publishing a series of stories in which victims criticized his 2008 Florida plea deal.

NBC News last month sent a letter asking U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to unseal the names, included in a July 2019 memorandum filed by federal prosecutors, because Epstein is dead and the criminal proceedings have ended.

Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a response sent Friday said, "Individual-1 and Individual-2 are uncharged third parties who have not waived their privacy interests; indeed, both Individual-1 and Individual-2 have expressly objected to the unsealing of their names and personal identifying information in the July 2019 Letter."

According to prosecutors, Epstein "wired $100,000 from a trust account he controlled, to an individual named as [REDACTED] a potential co-conspirator — and for whom Epstein obtained protection in — the NPA [nonprosecution agreement]" on Nov. 30, 2018.

[T]he same records show that just three days later, on or about December 3, 2018, the defendant wired $250,000 from the same trust account to [REDACTED], who was also named as a potential co-conspirator — and for whom Epstein also obtained protection in — the NPA," the prosecutors continued.

"This individual is also one of the employees identified in the Indictment, which alleges that she and two other identified employees facilitated the defendant's trafficking of minors by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with the defendant at his residences in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida."