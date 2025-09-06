WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jeffrey epstein | judge | payments | doj

DOJ Wants Recipients of Money Sent by Epstein Kept Secret

By    |   Saturday, 06 September 2025 06:30 PM EDT

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to keep secret the names of two of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, citing privacy concerns, reported NBC News.

The pair received a combined $350,000 from Epstein in 2018, days after the Miami Herald began publishing a series of stories in which victims criticized his 2008 Florida plea deal.

NBC News last month sent a letter asking U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to unseal the names, included in a July 2019 memorandum filed by federal prosecutors, because Epstein is dead and the criminal proceedings have ended.

Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a response sent Friday said, "Individual-1 and Individual-2 are uncharged third parties who have not waived their privacy interests; indeed, both Individual-1 and Individual-2 have expressly objected to the unsealing of their names and personal identifying information in the July 2019 Letter."

According to prosecutors, Epstein "wired $100,000 from a trust account he controlled, to an individual named as [REDACTED] a potential co-conspirator — and for whom Epstein obtained protection in — the NPA [nonprosecution agreement]" on Nov. 30, 2018.

[T]he same records show that just three days later, on or about December 3, 2018, the defendant wired $250,000 from the same trust account to [REDACTED], who was also named as a potential co-conspirator — and for whom Epstein also obtained protection in — the NPA," the prosecutors continued.

"This individual is also one of the employees identified in the Indictment, which alleges that she and two other identified employees facilitated the defendant's trafficking of minors by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with the defendant at his residences in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to keep secret the names of two of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, citing privacy concerns, reported NBC News.
jeffrey epstein, judge, payments, doj
281
2025-30-06
Saturday, 06 September 2025 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved