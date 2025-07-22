House Speaker Johnson: Votes Paused Until Fall Due to Epstein Saga

The Jeffrey Epstein saga has crippled the House before the planned August recess.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has sought to block Democrat attempts to force votes on Epstein files release before Ghislaine Maxwell deals to speak are hashed out.

"With floor paralyzed over the Epstein case, House GOP leaders have canceled Thursday vote," Punchbowl.News editor John Bresnahan posted Tuesday on X. "Last vote before August recess is tomorrow afternoon.

"The House won't vote again until Sept. 2."

The move confirmed by The New York Times comes as the Justice Department announced it will sit down with former Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell, and a House Oversight subcommittee voted by voice to subpoena Maxwell.

"I don't know anything about it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during an unrelated state visit.

"Seems like something appropriate to do. I don't follow it too much. It's sort of a witch hunt."

The calls for Epstein transparency and a potential commutation of Maxwell's sentence in exchange for sunlight on the saga remains a divisive issue among Americans and politicians alike.

"🚨 I led Republicans in a serious resolution — that protects victims — to expose the truth about the Epstein files, just like President Trump promised," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., wrote on X. "But leadership is stalling.

"The American people deserve action, not excuses. Let's vote on it before August recess and get it done!"