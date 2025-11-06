House Dems Want to Interview Former Prince Andrew

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have asked Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, to sit for a transcribed interview as part of their ongoing investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein's criminal network.

The Washington Post reported that in a letter sent on Thursday, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the committee's ranking member, requested Windsor's assistance to "understand the full extent of Mr. Epstein's criminal operations."

Thirteen other Democrats signed the letter, asking Windsor to respond by Nov. 20.

The request is not a summons and carries no legal authority.

Garcia, as the panel's top Democrat, cannot issue subpoenas, and Congress has limited power to compel testimony from foreign nationals.

Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles and is now a private citizen, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Republicans on the committee, including Chair James Comer, R-Ky., did not join the letter.

In a statement, a GOP spokesperson dismissed Garcia's outreach as "headline-chasing," saying his letters "carry no Committee authority."

Democrats have acted independently before, releasing documents and exhibits obtained through subpoenas.

Among those was a sketch signed "Donald," included in a book prepared for Epstein's 50th birthday, which detractors of President Donald Trump have tried to connect him to.

Trump has denied any connection to the note or its contents.

Garcia said in a statement that "rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long," urging Windsor to "come clean and provide justice for the survivors."

Windsor's association with Epstein has drawn scrutiny for years.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of trafficking her as a teenager, said she was forced to have sex with Windsor on multiple occasions.

Her posthumous memoir, "Nobody's Girl," renewed public attention and led King Charles III to strip his brother of his "prince" title and remove him from Royal Lodge, where he had lived for two decades.

Windsor settled Giuffre's 2022 civil lawsuit without admitting liability.

He has said he does not recall meeting her and has maintained he ended his friendship with Epstein in 2010.

Meanwhile, the committee's broader bipartisan inquiry continues to seek documents from the Justice Department and Epstein's estate.

Some materials, including Epstein's address book and a 2007 nonprosecution agreement, have already been released.

Lawmakers from both parties are also backing efforts to release remaining federal files tied to Epstein's prosecution and death.

Giuffre died by suicide on April 25, 2025, at age 41, just months before her book's release.