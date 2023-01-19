Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Unacceptable' SCOTUS Couldn't Find Leaker

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Thursday that while it was "so disappointing" and "unacceptable" that the Supreme Court failed to find the source of the leak of a draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, the result was "so expected."

"I would have bet you a fine dinner anywhere you wanted to go that that's what was going to happen," Van Drew said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We knew it was what's going to happen. I don't think we should still leave it alone. I think we should look into it more, and perhaps the House will.

"I mean, this is the highest court in the land, a court that we've always held with tremendous respect, and they don't have a system in place to ensure that everything is safe. And if anything like this ever happens, we can track it down and find out why it happened, and who did it?" he asked.

"Unbelievable, unacceptable, and has to change. But I'd like us to look into it a little bit more, because I'm not so sure this is all on the level either."

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it has not determined who leaked a May draft of the court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that established a federal right to abortion — but the investigation is ongoing.

Eight months after Politico published its scoop detailing the draft of Justice Samuel Alito's opinion that reversed Roe v. Wade, the court said it "has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence."

The leak of the draft is unprecedented in the history of the court.

A former Democrat, the New Jersey Republican expressed concern for the future of America.

"You know, I've gotten to a point, and I want to say this: I'm not a person that sees a conspiracy behind every door," Van Drew said. "You know, I was a general dentist most of my life, you know, a pretty levelheaded guy.

"I have seen things. I hear things. I've been involved in things. I'm watching things going on in Washington, in our country, that really go to the very substance of our republic. We're in trouble. This is really serious."

When asked about not wanting to fund corruption in the FBI, Department of Justice, and IRS, Van Drew said, "We've got a lot against us."

"[W]hen we start this process in Judiciary and in Oversight ... we're going to dig in, and we're going to dig in hard and find out what the truth is," he said. "These people are destroying America."

