Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Garland Will Try to Obfuscate Truth

Attorney General Merrick Garland will attempt to "obfuscate" the truth when he testifies next week before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing regarding allegations the federal probe into Hunter Biden has been influenced by politics, says Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

"He is going to try to obfuscate, and we are going to have to press hard to get the truth about not only him individually but the Department of Justice and what they've been involved in, what he's been involved in as attorney general," Van Drew said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"He's obviously getting directions from the White House, but he won't admit it and of course the Biden administration won't admit it but there are a lot of problems, there's a lot that's wrong, there's a lot to dig deeply into," he added.

The hearing, titled "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice," will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. ET, and examine "how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland," the committee's announcement states.

The report comes after federal prosecutors on Thursday indicted Hunter Biden on gun charges.

The indictment, filed in Delaware federal court, says Hunter Biden certified on a federally mandated form "that he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."

An attorney for Hunter Biden, Abbe Lowell, called the new charges politically influenced and unwarranted.

"We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court," Lowell said.

