×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | merrick garland | hunter biden | allegations | probe | influenced | politics

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Garland Will Try to Obfuscate Truth

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:11 PM EDT

Attorney General Merrick Garland will attempt to "obfuscate" the truth when he testifies next week before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing regarding allegations the federal probe into Hunter Biden has been influenced by politics, says Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

"He is going to try to obfuscate, and we are going to have to press hard to get the truth about not only him individually but the Department of Justice and what they've been involved in, what he's been involved in as attorney general," Van Drew said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"He's obviously getting directions from the White House, but he won't admit it and of course the Biden administration won't admit it but there are a lot of problems, there's a lot that's wrong, there's a lot to dig deeply into," he added.

The hearing, titled "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice," will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. ET, and examine "how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland," the committee's announcement states.

The report comes after federal prosecutors on Thursday indicted Hunter Biden on gun charges.

The indictment, filed in Delaware federal court, says Hunter Biden certified on a federally mandated form "that he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."

An attorney for Hunter Biden, Abbe Lowell, called the new charges politically influenced and unwarranted.

"We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court," Lowell said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Attorney General Merrick Garland will attempt to "obfuscate" the truth when he testifies next week before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing regarding allegations the federal probe into Hunter Biden has been influenced by politics, says Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.
jeff van drew, merrick garland, hunter biden, allegations, probe, influenced, politics, testify
358
2023-11-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved