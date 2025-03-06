WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Shaheen Undecided on 2026 Run

Thursday, 06 March 2025 03:52 PM EST

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. is expected to announce this month whether she will run for a fourth term, Punchbowl News reported, citing sources in New Hampshire.

Shaheen is the last Senate Democrat in a potentially competitive race to decide whether to run in 2026. In a blow to Democrats, Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan and Tina Smith of Minnesota announced they were not running for another term.

The 78-year-old Shaheen has kept Democrats in the dark about her plans, Punchbowl reported. She recently became the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

When asked by Punchbowl how she would decide whether to run again, she said, "The way I always do — by talking to friends, family, and supporters and thinking about the challenges we face."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,  is adamant that he wants senators to decide sooner rather than later on their reelection plans, Punchbowl reported.

Though Shaheen was easily reelected in 2020, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is already running ads against her. Republicans have held meetings with former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., who lost to Shaheen in 2014 after moving to New Hampshire to run, Punchbowl said.

"Sen. Shaheen voted twice against banning males from competing in women's sports and blatantly lied about waste at the USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development)," NRSC regional press secretary Nick Puglia said in a statement to to Punchbowl. "Shaheen is out of touch with New Hampshire."

Thursday, 06 March 2025 03:52 PM
