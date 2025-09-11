WATCH TV LIVE

VP Vance Cancels 9/11 Memorial Appearance to Visit Family of Charlie Kirk

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 09:22 AM EDT

Vice President JD Vance has canceled his scheduled attendance at New York's annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony, choosing instead to travel to Salt Lake City to console the family of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Vance's move was reported by The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with Vance's schedule who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, was delivering a speech as part of his "American Comeback Tour" when the attack occurred. Authorities said the fatal shot came from a nearby elevated position; the suspect remains at large.

The shooting has drawn immediate national attention, with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox calling the killing a "political assassination."

Vance, who had been slated to lead tributes in New York, wrote on X that Kirk was not only a political ally but a personal friend whose loyalty and faith deeply affected him. He expressed his grief and said, "You ran a good race, my friend."

Kirk played a key role in amplifying Vance's political standing within the Republican world, including supporting his vice-presidential nomination in 2024.

