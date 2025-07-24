Vance Honors 'Great American Icon' Hulk Hogan

Vice President JD Vance took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to the "great American icon" Hulk Hogan, who died hours earlier at the age of 71.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we'd get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace," Vance said in a post to X.

Hogan's death comes just over a year after he spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

"And no matter the odds, he always finds a way to win. And when he's back in our White House, America is going to start winning again!" Hogan said on July 18, 2024, of Trump, then the Republican nominee.

"RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13. It was an honor to be your Representative. Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., posted to X on Thursday.