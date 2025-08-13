JD Vance Meets With Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage

Vice President JD Vance this week met with Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform U.K. political party, during his family trip to the Cotswolds in southwest England, The New York Times reports.

Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children traveled to the United Kingdom this week for a trip that included breakfast with Farage, a weekend with Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and a one-on-one meeting with shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick. Vance had also attempted to see Conservative Minister Kemi Badenoch but was unable to do so, according to the vice president's press secretary.

"The vice president met with a number of people during his trip to the United Kingdom," Taylor Van Kirk said in a statement. "He specifically tried to see Kemi Badenoch — a friend of his — but a meeting was not possible due to their scheduling conflicts."

Farage said in a statement, "Good to catch up with my old friend JD Vance this morning. Everything we discussed remains confidential."

Vance followed his visit to England with an excursion to Scotland on Wednesday for a trip to Hulford, where he and his family will stay at the privately owned Carnell Estates about a 40-minute drive from the Turnberry Golf Club owned by President Donald Trump.