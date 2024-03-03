Sen. Vance: Listen to GOP Base When Picking Senate Leader

The Senate GOP should listen to the party base and not choose someone who will ignore the will of Republican voters, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

"I think that we have to use this leadership election to turn the page on Republican Senate leadership," Vance said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"You cannot have a Senate Republican leader who is far more obsessed with securing Ukraine's border than he is focused on the American border. You can't have a Senate Republican leader who seems to ooze hatred and dismay for the very people who vote most of the Republican elected leaders.

"Our base, I happen to think they're good people and that we should be listening to them more than we do," he continued. "But you can't have another establishment politician who seems to dislike the people who actually vote for the Republican Party.

"So whatever we do, we need to focus on getting a Republican leader who, I think, is trusted by the broad majority of Republicans. That's the most important thing. And that's what's actually going to help us win elections and govern."

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has been the leader of the Senate GOP for nearly 17 years, announced Wednesday that he plans to step down from the position next year, after the party elects a new leader this coming November and that person steps into the role in January 2025.