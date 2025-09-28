JD Vance: More Indictments Loom After Comey Case

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said the Trump administration expects "more indictments" in the coming years, days after former FBI Director James Comey was charged with felony counts tied to congressional testimony, The Hill reported.

On Thursday, Comey was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The case marks a stunning turn for the critic of President Donald Trump dating back to his first term.

"There's certainly going to be more indictments coming over the next three and a half years of the Trump administration," Vance said on "Fox News Sunday."

The indictment bears the signature of Lindsey Halligan, a member of Trump's legal team. She replaced Erik Siebert as U.S. Attorney for the district after he resigned Sept. 19.

Comey denied wrongdoing in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, pledging to fight the charges.

"We're not letting politics drive this," Vance said. "We're letting the requirements of the justice system and the law drive this."

The indictments come amid Trump's push for investigations into political adversaries he feels abused the system.

On Friday, the president called for "corrupt, radical-left Democrats" to face charges, though he did not specify alleged crimes.

A day after Siebert's resignation, Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in a post on his Truth Social platform.

James and Schiff have been under investigation by the Justice Department since August for alleged mortgage fraud, which they both deny.

Comey's indictment adds a new chapter to a tense history with Trump.

As FBI director, Comey oversaw the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, a probe that dominated the 2016 presidential campaign. Though Comey ultimately announced that no charges would be filed, his handling of the case drew sharp criticism from Democrats, while Republicans seized on his remarks about Clinton's "extremely careless" conduct.

After Trump's election, Comey played a central role in the early investigations into Russian interference and potential ties to Trump's campaign. His decision to document private conversations with Trump, later leaked to the press after his 2017 firing, fueled the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump repeatedly blasted Comey as a "leaker" and "liar," accusing him of orchestrating efforts to undermine his presidency.

In 2019, Mueller exonerated Trump of what the president calls the Russia hoax.

Comey has remained an outspoken critic, publishing books and giving interviews harshly critical of Trump's leadership, including posting "8647," or kill the 47th president, Trump, on social media.

Comey's indictment, therefore, represents a legal challenge and symbolic victory for the president, who has long sought accountability for what he calls the "witch hunts" of his first term.

Vance stressed that Comey "will have his day in court" and that legal standards, not politics, guide the administration's investigations.