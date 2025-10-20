JD Vance Heads to Israel as Fragile Gaza Truce Holds

Vice President JD Vance will arrive in Israel on Tuesday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to multiple reports.

The visit, reported by The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post, comes as senior U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner conclude their latest round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at preserving the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The White House has not released details of Vance's itinerary, but an Israeli spokeswoman said the vice president and his wife, Usha, will be in the country "for a few days" and are expected to meet Netanyahu in Jerusalem, CBS News reported.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for confirmation of Vance's trip.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel's Airports Authority announced preparations for Vance's arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, warning of traffic disruptions between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Some flights will be diverted to alternate terminals for security reasons, officials said.

Vance's visit follows an intense weekend of renewed violence that threatened to derail the ceasefire negotiated by President Donald Trump's envoys this month.

Gaza's fragile ceasefire faced its first major test Sunday as Israeli forces launched a wave of deadly strikes, saying Hamas terrorists had killed two Israeli soldiers. An Israeli security official said the transfer of aid into the territory was halted.

The military later said it resumed enforcing the ceasefire, and the official confirmed that aid deliveries would resume Monday.

Addressing Israel's Parliament on Monday, Netanyahu defended the military response, saying Israel would continue to act with strength while pursuing peace.

"One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace," he said. "You make peace with the strong, not the weak. Today Israel is stronger than ever before."

The U.S. delegation led by Witkoff and Kushner met with Netanyahu on Monday to discuss stabilizing the ceasefire and reopening humanitarian aid corridors into Gaza, which had been suspended during the flare-up.

By late Monday, Israel said aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing had resumed after inspections — a key provision of the U.S. peace plan.

The ceasefire, just over a week old, remains fragile. The truce aims to end two years of war, disarm Hamas, and establish an internationally backed authority to govern Gaza once Israeli troops withdraw.

Hamas and Israel have accused each other of violating the terms, but both sides have refrained from abandoning the agreement.

In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes," Kushner said the deal's success depends on whether Israel and its partners can create "a viable alternative to Hamas."

He added, "If they are successful, Hamas will fail, and Gaza will not be a threat to Israel in the future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.