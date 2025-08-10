JD Vance: Indictments Coming in Russian Collusion Probe

Vice President JD Vance said he expects "a lot of people [to] get indicted" as a result of the Department of Justice investigating Barack Obama and other members of the former president's administration over the since-debunked Russian collusion claims.

Attorney General Pam Bondi early last week launched a grand jury investigation following a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, which claimed Moscow interfered in the 2016 election.

After Gabbard outlined how the Russian collusion road map led all the way up to Obama, Trump said the former president was "guilty" of "treason."

When Vance appeared Sunday on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked the vice president whether he "wanted to see indictments."

"I absolutely want to see indictments," Vance told Bartiromo. "Look, of course, you've got to have the law follow the facts here. You don't just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law.

"But if you look at what Tulsi and [FBI Director] Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks, I don't know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn't aggressive violations of the law."

Vance said documents show Obama and administration members "defrauded the American people, in order to take Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign talking points and turn them into intelligence by defrauding the American people, defrauding the intelligence agencies, lying about what the intel said."

"They would take something that supported a Hillary Clinton campaign talking point and they would overemphasize it and exaggerate it," the vice president explained. "They took anything that actually contradicted that narrative, and they buried it deep. And through that they actually laundered Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign talking points through the American intelligence services."

The vice president said he agreed with his boss, President Donald Trump.

"I absolutely think they broke the law. You're gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that," Vance said. "Here's the thing that should really bother the American people. What do you want our intelligence community to be doing? I want them to be catching bad guys. I want to be making sure that terrorists aren't gonna kill innocent American civilians.

"I don't want them laundering Hillary Clinton's campaign talking points into the American media and giving them this air of legitimacy. It is sick and it's disgusting."