Vance Rips Budget Office Report on Impacts of Megabill

Vice President JD Vance slammed a recent analysis by the Congressional Budget Office that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will benefit the highest earners and hurt lower-wage Americans.

The report, released Aug. 11 and done at the request of Democrats, found that the top 10% of earners will see an average boost of $13,600 a year over the next decade, while the bottom 10% percent will see an average annual decrease of $1,200, The Hill reported Thursday.

"First of all, the Congressional Budget Office, sometimes they put out reports that are absolutely atrocious, and I think this is a good example of a very atrocious report," Vance told a reporter after his speech at a commercial refrigeration facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, to tout the impacts of the GOP's tax and spending cuts.

"The most important thing for people who are living at the bottom of the income ladder is that they not pay taxes on their income sources," Vance said. "So if you're working hard and you're working overtime, you're going to get a big fat tax cut. If you're working at a restaurant or some other business where you're earning your wages primarily through tips, you're going to get a big fat tax cut, and most importantly, [President Donald Trump's] economic policies are going to prevent your job from being shipped off to Asia or to Mexico. That is the very best thing for people at the bottom of the income ladder, and that's why we have the economic policies that we do."

The report also estimated that millions of low-income workers could lose access to federal food assistance or Medicaid under the sweeping bill that Trump signed into law July 4.

"The President of the United States made a promise, a sacred promise, that the only people who are going to lose access to healthcare are illegal aliens who shouldn't be in this country to begin with," Vance said. "Because I happen to believe that Medicaid belongs to American workers and American families. I happen to believe that when you are struggling in this country, we're generous people and we want to help you, but we want to help the people who have the legal right to be in the United States of America."

"So it's not about kicking people off of healthcare, it's about kicking illegal aliens the hell out of this country so that we can preserve healthcare for the American families who need it," Vance added.

"And that's what the Democrats never talk about. That's what they'll never tell you. They'll say, 'Well, Republicans want to do this to healthcare. They want to do that. They want to do all these terrible things,' when in reality, if you look at what the Democrats have done, what they've tried to do — it is to allow millions and millions of illegal aliens into this country to give them benefits that ought to go by right to American citizens and then to attack Republicans when we dare to stand up for the American citizens who have the right to be here."

The CBO report challenged the Trump administration and congressional Republicans' argument that the law will benefit workers at all levels of wealth and income.

"If you go back 50, 60 years, what is the fastest period for blue-collar wages rising in the United States of America?" Vance asked. "It is the time that we are living in right now thanks to the economic policies of Donald J. Trump."

"You know what the worst thing for people at the bottom of the income ladder is? It's when you flood the country with millions upon millions of illegal aliens and force our poor Americans to compete for jobs against low-wage foreigners who don't even have the legal right to be here," he said.

"That is what destroys the wages and the livelihoods of people who are struggling in this country. We want to empower them to live the American dream. That's why we're protecting their jobs, lowering their taxes, and fighting to make their country safe again."