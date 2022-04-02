Trump Rips Iran Nuke Talks: 'How Stupid Is This Country?'

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration not only revisiting a new Iran nuclear deal, but permitting Russia and China to lead the negotiations.

"So we have Russia negotiating the deal – with China as a backup – how stupid is this country," Trump lamented to his Save America rally in Washington Township, Michigan, which aired live on Newsmax. "They are so stupid.

"And the deal is a disaster. It's turning out to be. Nobody can even believe it. But we're giving everything away – all the things that we fought for with Iran."

Trump, who decertified former President Barack Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal), added his administration would have made a new nuclear deal with Iran.

"They would have made a deal," Trump continued. "Within one week after we took office, they would have made a deal. They were so ready to make a deal."

Trump ripped President Joe Biden and his State Department for failed diplomacy in stopping Iran's nuclear power aspirations.

"We have cards," Trump added. "We had all the cards. We still have cards – if they knew how to play them, they still have cards.

"The only thing they're good at is fixing elections. That's about the only thing they do: fixing elections, rigging them."

