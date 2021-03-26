Jason Miller: Trump May Visit Border 'Soon'

Former President Donald Trump could make a trip to the southwest border sometime ''soon,'' according to his ex-aide Jason Miller, who noted that Trump ''is really concerned about'' the situation.

"I could see him doing that soon," Miller, who was a senior adviser to Trump, said on Michael Berry’s podcast on Thursday, during a discussion on Trump traveling to the border. "Not immediately, but I could see a trip, some point in the future here, but it is something that [former] President Trump is really concerned about."

Miller said Trump has stayed away from the border since leaving office because he wanted Biden to "fail on his own,'' saying that there’s a ''very fine line,'' between criticizing a person’s policies and showing off. He also said that the former president doesn’t want a trip of his to provide Biden with the chance to diminish what Miller called an ''absolute disaster'' at the border by saying that Trump was "making a scene out of this."

He said, ''I think that President Trump wanted to let Joe Biden go and fail on his own before he goes and steps in on that. I think there's a very fine line between calling someone out on their policies and then appearing to do something that's showboating.

He went on to call Vice President Kamala Harris, the administration’s point person on immigration, ''Mrs. Open Borders,'' and said that during the 2020 Democratic primaries, ''Joe Biden stood on that debate stage with the Democrats and even reiterated his belief in the general election that he supported citizenship for 11 million undocumented folks,'' Miller said. ''That's like putting up a signal flare of Fourth of July firework proportions to the entire Western Hemisphere for everyone who wants to come to the United States to come.''

He added that the Biden administration ''won't even paint the wall. They're supposed to paint the wall this month so it would be a black color as opposed to a rust color because of the elements and such, but Biden has even stopped that.''

Biden said at his press conference on Thursday: "We're sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming. We're trying to work out now with Mexico their willingness to take more of those families back.''

The president added that he has no regrets about ending the previous administration’s Remain in Mexico policy, saying, "I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity.''