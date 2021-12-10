Report: Jason Miller 'Engaging' With Jan. 6 Panel

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has postponed an appearance by former Trump White House adviser Jason Miller, according to ABC News.

ABC News’ Ben Siegel tweeted: "A @January6thCmte aide tells ABC that former [Donald] Trump spokesman Jason Miller’s scheduled appearance before the panel…has been postponed, and that he is ‘engaging’ with the committee."

Miller had been scheduled to be deposed by the committee on Friday.

Miller had served as a senior adviser on the former president’s 2020 campaign. Prior to that, he was a top aide in the Trump administration, NBC News noted.

The Associated Press said Miller was among Trump's six associates who were issued subpoenas by the committee in November.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said last month that the panel wanted testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a so-called "war room" ahead of the siege and otherwise strategized about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Aside from Miller, the committee had issued subpoenas to Bill Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6, the AP said.

The committee has interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media, and law enforcement.