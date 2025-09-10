WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jason chaffetz | charlie kirk | shooting

Former Rep. Chaffetz on Kirk: 'One Close Shot'

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 04:46 PM EDT

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed at a college event, a Just the News reported.

A former U.S. representative for Utah's 3rd congressional district, Jason Chaffetz, said when the shot rang out, Kirk had just been asked a question by someone in the crowd about transgender people and shootings.

"As soon as I saw Charlie go back, you realize that it was a shot," Chaffetz said. "It wasn’t as if there was a whole bunch of gunfire. It was one shot." Chaffetz, a Republican who was at the event, told Fox News Channel that he heard one shot and saw Kirk go back.

"It seemed like it was a close shot," Chaffetz said, who seemed shaken as he spoke.

He said there was a light police presence at the event and Kirk had some security but not enough.

"Utah is one of the safest places on the planet," he said. "And so we just don't have these types of things."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Politics
