Rep. Crockett: 'Incredibly Alarming' Security Gaps Exposed Amid Fmr Guard's Death

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said she is "saddened and shocked" following the death of a former member of her security team.

Dallas police confirmed his death as new details emerge about the man's background and the circumstances surrounding a recent shooting.

In a press release posted Monday evening, Crockett's office said it had "waited for confirmation from local law enforcement" and is "continu[ing] to learn the details of how this happened" after the death of the individual, identified as Mike King, who had worked closely with her team for years.

Crockett emphasized that her office followed proper procedures in hiring outside security, noting the vendor "worked closely with law enforcement agencies including Capitol Police." However, she raised concerns that "an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes," calling it "incredibly alarming" and highlighting "loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems."

The statement comes amid reports that the former security guard was involved in a fatal shooting, though authorities have not publicly detailed all circumstances.

Crockett's office said an initial review of the individual's "limited criminal history … [found] no violent offenses."

Crockett mourned the loss, saying, "We are praying for the friends and family of the man that we knew as Mike King," describing him as someone who "worked diligently … and maintained positive relationships throughout the community."

In a separate post Monday, she added, "As a former public defender, I've always believed people are more than the worst thing they've ever done. I believe in redemption … We're still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost."

She also acknowledged the disconnect between the man's past and her team's experience, saying, "What we're now learning about his past doesn't fit the person we came to know."

The incident adds to a challenging moment for Crockett, who recently lost her bid for the Democratic Party Senate nomination to State Rep. James Talarico, a high-profile setback that has kept her in the political spotlight even as she addresses the fallout from the shooting and questions surrounding congressional security vetting.