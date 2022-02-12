Kushner Nominated for Nobel Prize for Abraham Accords

Former White House adviser and the son-in-law to former President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, has been nominated for the Nobel Prize due to efforts in leading negotiations on the Abraham Accords.

The nomination, submitted by Long Island GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, was spurred by Kushner's efforts in organizing a series of groundbreaking normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Morocco, and Bahrain. The Abraham Accords remain one of Trump's most significant foreign policy achievements.

"The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and Arab nations in decades," Zeldin wrote, according to the New York Post.

"Against the background of a centuries-old conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, rising tensions, and Iran's growing influence," Zeldin continues, "Kushner and [Kushner's deputy Avi] Berkowitz successfully brought together regional leaders, and forged regional alliances better capable of countering Iran's malign influence."

Following the defeat of Trump in 2020, Kushner has mostly laid low, opting instead to run a $3 billion investment firm out of Miami called Affinity Partners.

Kushner has since said he was "humbled" by the nomination. He adds, thanking the "visionary leaders and efforts of millions of Israelis and Arabs, the Abraham Accords continue to strengthen, making the Middle East – and the world – a safer, more prosperous place."