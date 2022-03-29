Kushner Expected to Appear Before Jan. 6 Panel This Week

After the White House rejected the executive privilege request of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Kushner will now appear before the House Jan. 6 Select Committee this week.

Kushner's testimony will come virtually and on a voluntary basis, sources told The Hill on Tuesday.

The White House will not assert executive privilege for testimony by former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law and former White House adviser Kushner before the Jan. 6 committee, communications director Kate Bedingfield told Tuesday's White House daily press briefing.

"The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself," Bedingfield said President Joe Biden has been clear.

Kushner, the architect of the Abraham Accords for peace in the Middle East, was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and was not at the White House, according to reports.

Kushner's name has been included in leaked texts sent between then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, according to an ABC News report.

Thomas reportedly texted Meadows on Nov. 13 about contacting "Jared" to set up a challenge of the Electoral College vote.

"Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am," the text read, according to The Washington Post. "Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and fraud exposed and America saved."

Ivanka Trump is also reportedly in talks about testifying before the Jan. 6 Select Committee on a voluntary basis.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.