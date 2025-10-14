WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jared isaacman | nasa | chief

Former NASA Nominee Jared Isaacman in Talks to Become Agency's Chief

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 01:24 PM EDT

Jared Isaacman, the private astronaut and Elon Musk ally who was removed from consideration to lead NASA earlier this year, met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy this week as a candidate for leading the space agency, a NASA spokesperson said.

"Secretary Duffy and Jared Isaacman had an excellent meeting yesterday," NASA press secretary Bethany Stephens said in a statement. "At President Trump's direction, Secretary Duffy in his capacity as acting NASA Administrator is meeting with and vetting several candidates for the permanent role." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Jared Isaacman, the private astronaut and Elon Musk ally who was removed from consideration to lead NASA earlier this year, met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy this week as a candidate for leading the space agency...
jared isaacman, nasa, chief
84
2025-24-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved