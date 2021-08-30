Report: Jan. 6 Committee Seeks Phone Records of Trump Rally Participants

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 select committee is set to request that telecommunications companies preserve phone records of former President Donald Trump and other people connected to the day's rally in protest of the 2020 election results.

The phone records of Republican lawmakers and members of the Trump family are among those requested, CNN reported Monday.

The news outlet also said that the name of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was a glaring omission from the list of the committee, which is investigating the events surrounding the Capitol assault.

It was unclear how committee members planned to compel the telecommunications companies to cooperate with their request. Use of the committee’s subpoena power could lead to a lengthy legal battle, CNN said.

CNN sources said the committee decided against making public the names of the lawmakers whose records they are targeting, but at least part of the list includes many members of Congress.

The committee concluded that the individuals targeted played some role — i.e. planned, spoke at, attended, or encouraged others to attend — in the "Stop the Steal" rally, sources told CNN.

CNN said the GOP lawmakers targeted included Reps. Lauren Boebert, R- Colo., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Mo Brooks, R-Ala, Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Jody Hice, R-Ga., and Scott Perry, R-Pa.

The group includes some of Trump's strongest supporters in Congress.

Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., previously said the committee would be asking for the phone records of "several hundred" individuals.

CNN also reported the committee will also request the records of Trump, the former president's daughter Ivanka, and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Also included were Trump‘s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend.

On Wednesday, the former President blasted Democrats seeking the phone records, saying the move was a partisan distraction from the failures of President Joe Biden.

"The leftist 'select committee' has further exposed itself as a partisan sham and waste of taxpayer dollars with a request that's timed to distract Americans from historic and global catastrophes brought on by the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats,” Trump said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege. Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my administration and the patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation.”

McCarthy spoke to former President Trump during the height of the Capitol violence. CNN said the committee could request the leader's phone records at a later time.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., whom McCarthy originally chose to serve as the committee’s ranking member being denied by Pelosi, warned Thompson against requesting the phone records.

"Rifling through the call logs of your colleagues would depart from more than 230 years of Congressional oversight," Banks wrote Thompson on Friday. "This type of authoritarian undertaking has no place in the House of Representatives and the information you seek has no conceivable legislative purpose."

Jordan last week warned that there could be political retribution.

"I have nothing to hide," said Jordan, who added that "if they cross this line," Republicans will keep asking questions about their Democrat colleagues.