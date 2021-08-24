×
Jan. 6 House Committee Seeking GOP Lawmakers' Phone Records

bennie thompson speaks at hearing
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-MS, speaks during a hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021, at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:14 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will seek phone records from several hundreds of individuals, including lawmakers, the panel's chair said Monday.

Select Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the committee would be sending letters to telecommunications companies and social media companies, requesting they preserve relevant documents connected to "several hundred" people.

CNN first reported the planned requests.

"I won't give you the names (of the companies). But, you know, in terms of telecom companies, they're the ones that pretty much you already know, maybe the networks, the social media platforms, those kinds of things," Thompson told reporters, Politico reported.

"We’ll look at all records at some point."

Thompson said the letters would seek voluntary compliance before the committee would issue subpoenas.

The Democrat-led committee formed by Pelosi, D-Calif., hopes phone records shed light on a series of phone calls between Republican members of Congress and former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Democrats have accused some of their GOP colleagues of interacting with individuals who stormed the Capitol before the attack, CNN said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to Trump that day.

Jordan and other GOP lawmakers are "material witnesses" to the assault, some committee members have said.

Jordan told CNN on Monday that he had not been contacted by the committee to preserve his records but will comply if told to do so.

"I've got nothing to hide. I've said that along, I've nothing to hide," Jordan said.

The House Oversight Committee previously investigated the involvement of social media companies, subsequently uncovering the company's warnings to the FBI about threats of violence before the attack, Politico said.

The House select committee has scheduled another public hearing since its July 27 hearing, in which police officers gave emotional about the attack.

Thompson said "before the week's up" the panel would make a decision on the focus of its next hearing.

CNN said that although much of the committee's work has been behind closed doors and the exact scope of the investigation remains unclear, there are signs it could turn into a massive undertaking.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will seek phone records from several hundreds of individuals, including lawmakers, the panel's chair said Monday...
