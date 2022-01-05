Jan. 6 Committee Mulls Prime-time Hearings

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is mulling prime-time, televised hearings on the incident in an attempt to "reach as many people as we can," a committee aide told Axios.

The panel has interviewed more than 300 witnesses and collected tens of thousands of documents as it prepares to go public with its findings by November, just as voters go to the polls for the midterm elections.

The committee is trying to establish then-President Donald Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters attacked police, vandalized the Capitol, and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives. Congress had been meeting to count the electoral votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

"Members are still discussing potential formats and timing for the committee’s hearings," the aide told Axios.

"The Select Committee views upcoming hearings as one of its most important opportunities to lay out facts and provide answers to the American people about the January 6th attack and its causes."

The aide said the committee wanted to "tell a story ... reaching as many people as we can. The Select Committee’s business meetings so far have been held in the evening, and that’s certainly an option ... for future hearings."

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told Bloomberg over the weekend that a "series of hearings" could begin in late March or early April.

"The public needs to know, needs to hear from people under oath about what led up to January 6, and to some degree, what has continued after January 6," Thompson told Bloomberg.

The panel, which consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed scores of Trump allies and former officials as it works to release an interim report by the summer.

The committee is considering subpoenas to compel Republican lawmakers to cooperate with the probe after some declined to cooperate with requests for information.