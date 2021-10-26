At Least 5 Former Trump Staffers Have Spoken to Jan. 6 Panel

At least five former staffers from the Trump administration have talked with the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, according to CNN.

Those former staffers have spoken with the committee voluntarily, the news network said. Former staffers have been contacted via email or text to see if they would speak with investigators voluntarily. Contact has been made with junior-level staff members all the way up to veteran officials.

The committee is looking to provide context on what happened inside the White House in the time leading up to the violent protest and does not necessarily suspect the staffers were involved, CNN said.

Some of those contacted have declined to speak with investigators or have not responded at all.

CNN had reported that Alyssa Farah, the, former director of strategic communications in the Trump White House, had voluntarily met with Republicans on the panel and given them information in several meetings.

Farah had told Fox News that she decided to leave the administration in early December of 2020 because she was not comfortable with the message that the election had been stolen from President Donald Trump.

"It was clear to me shortly after the election, when the race was called by many media outlets that we had lost it," Farah said on Jan. 8. "It doesn't mean there weren't cases of fraud or irregularities that should be pursued. I was uncomfortable with the public message that the election was stolen."

Farah also said she did not think, however, that anyone could have foreseen the attack on the Capitol.

The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, former White House strategist to Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The House vote sends the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, where it will now be up to prosecutors in that office to decide whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges.